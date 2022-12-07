TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Large Volume Increase

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 28,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 115,858 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.06.

TLG Acquisition One Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Trading of TLG Acquisition One

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLGA. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 2.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 49,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 227,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

