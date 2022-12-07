Tellor (TRB) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.49 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. Tellor has a market cap of $30.49 million and $5.42 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can currently be bought for approximately $13.11 or 0.00077943 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $945.55 or 0.05625899 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00496881 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,036.89 or 0.29960796 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,526 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.