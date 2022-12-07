Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $26.55

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.55, but opened at $25.77. Tata Motors shares last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 1,917 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tata Motors

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Tata Motors by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 87,915 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 563.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 249,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tata Motors by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 48,912 shares during the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

