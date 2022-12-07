Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 22,000 Shares

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $18,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,859,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 1.7 %

SDPI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $23.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

