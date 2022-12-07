StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

NYSE:TRT opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

