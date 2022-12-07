StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

Shares of NURO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,353. NeuroMetrix has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NURO. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.