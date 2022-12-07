StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.70.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 70.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
Featured Articles
