StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.66. Allied Healthcare Products has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 70.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

