Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Stepan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.66. 68,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Stepan has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $126.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $719.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.48 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Stepan

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $222,089.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,074.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,135,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Stepan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stepan by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

