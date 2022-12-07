Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.30 million-$163.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.14 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

Sprinklr stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 462,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,767. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.74. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CXM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.22.

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $457,439. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 579,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 373,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759,933 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

