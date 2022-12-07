Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.12 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.08 EPS.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 854,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,157. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $400.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.