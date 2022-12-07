Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $370.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.12 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.08 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 854,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,157. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $400.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 24.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 223.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 34,464 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

