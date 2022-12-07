Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

NYSE LOV opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 93.97% and a negative net margin of 17.33%. Equities analysts predict that Spark Networks will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

