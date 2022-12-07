Sologenic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $375,011.69 (SOLO)

Sologenic (SOLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Sologenic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC on exchanges. Sologenic has a market capitalization of $63.03 million and $375,011.69 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sologenic has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s launch date was March 2nd, 2020. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,870,594 tokens. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realsologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.org. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sologenic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX.Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

