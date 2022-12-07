Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $53.39, but opened at $50.41. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $51.28, with a volume of 267 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skyline Champion news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 413.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

