Short Interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Decreases By 7.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

DQ opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 146.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 139,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 136,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter.

DQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

