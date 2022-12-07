Short Interest in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Decreases By 7.5%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,690,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 15,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on BLND. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.20 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $30,749.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,290 shares of company stock valued at $119,805 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.
Blend Labs Stock Down 11.8 %
Blend Labs stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $10.22.
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.
