Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Short Interest Update

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Semper Paratus Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGST. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $489,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

LGST opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

