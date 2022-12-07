SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Increases Dividend to $0.43 Per Share

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, January 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

SEI Investments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. SEI Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.51. 33,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,542. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.35 million. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,486 shares of company stock worth $5,415,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 121.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 14.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

