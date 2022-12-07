Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Sold by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $354,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,128,000 after purchasing an additional 207,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHI stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $53.20.

