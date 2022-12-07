Request Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.88 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0936 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $93.62 million and $1.88 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010661 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00052851 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00240891 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003682 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09390782 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $8,589,946.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

