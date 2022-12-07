Request (REQ) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Request (REQ) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Request has a total market cap of $90.79 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0908 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010952 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036566 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00050833 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021090 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00237664 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09364139 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,822,122.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.