ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $9.43 million and $1,811.17 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00468779 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022308 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018645 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000906 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

