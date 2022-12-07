Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Gap Down to $8.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $7.61. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 2,447 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

