Radix (XRD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $479,330.31

Radix (XRD) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. Radix has a total market cap of $203.89 million and approximately $479,330.31 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radix has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,818,327,317 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars.

