Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80. 949,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,640,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock has a market cap of $202.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter. Qudian had a negative net margin of 108.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Qudian by 56.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Qudian by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Qudian by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 261,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 93,824 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Qudian in the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Qudian by 129.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,499,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 846,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers.

