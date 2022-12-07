Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80. 949,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,640,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Qudian Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $202.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97.
Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter. Qudian had a negative net margin of 108.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qudian
Qudian Company Profile
Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers.
