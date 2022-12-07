Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for DENSO Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for DENSO in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for DENSO’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

DNZOY opened at $26.10 on Monday. DENSO has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

