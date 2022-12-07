Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Increased by Analyst

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for NetApp in a report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the data storage provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for NetApp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion.

NetApp Trading Down 2.4 %

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $63.08 on Monday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,892 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

