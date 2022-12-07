PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.70

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 18375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

PubMatic Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $719.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $967,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,910.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $147,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,570 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 60,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 75,890 shares in the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co increased its holdings in PubMatic by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

