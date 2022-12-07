PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Stock Price Down 4%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 25,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PREKF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.25.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

