Piper Sandler Increases Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $44.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Evolent Health Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of EVH stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -181.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.57 million. Research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,355.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,306,371.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,347,450 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after purchasing an additional 793,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,092 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,534,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 97,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after purchasing an additional 544,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

