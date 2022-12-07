Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PEB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Shares of PEB opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,342,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 271,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 48,618 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 236,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,618,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 156.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 83,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

