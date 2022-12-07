Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Receives $100.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 0.3 %

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

PZZA traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,440. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $138.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

