Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America accounts for about 1.1% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.20. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.56 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.