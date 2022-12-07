Newport Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229,127 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,613 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Co owned 0.55% of Best Buy worth $77,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Best Buy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,162 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,475,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.38. 185,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970,037. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,633 shares of company stock worth $31,923,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.