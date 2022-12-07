Neo (NEO) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.15 or 0.00041853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a market cap of $504.26 million and $26.45 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Neo Coin Profile
NEO is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Buying and Selling Neo
