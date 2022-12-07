NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Price Down 4.6%

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.92 and last traded at $44.14. Approximately 495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 146,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.27.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,994,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,512,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,925,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,552,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

