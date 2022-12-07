Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $21.04

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $19.43. Nayax shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nayax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

About Nayax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nayax during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at $237,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the third quarter valued at $1,107,000.

(Get Rating)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.