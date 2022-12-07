MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $9.44

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.44, but opened at $9.90. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $849.34 million, a P/E ratio of -167.17 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $186.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.39 million. Analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after buying an additional 420,649 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

