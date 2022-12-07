MovieBloc 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.06 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $39.50 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

