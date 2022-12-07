Morgan Stanley Upgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to “Overweight”

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.30 ($10.84) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grifols from €16.00 ($16.84) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.52.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.05 on Monday. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth approximately $809,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Grifols by 3,985.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 39,376 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

