Morgan Stanley Upgrades Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) to “Overweight”

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
GRFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Grifols in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Grifols from €8.00 ($8.42) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grifols from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.30 ($10.84) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Grifols from €16.00 ($16.84) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.52.
Grifols Trading Down 5.0 %
NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.05 on Monday. Grifols has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
