Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.53

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.53 and last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 2022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $609.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 558,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,742,000 after buying an additional 448,975 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 80,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 73,548 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

