Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.53

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.53 and last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 2022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $609.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
