MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,317.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,317.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $854.34. 21,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $895.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $842.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.97.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 51.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.