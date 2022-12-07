MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,317.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,317.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
MercadoLibre Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MELI traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $854.34. 21,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $895.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $842.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,365.97.
Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 51.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.