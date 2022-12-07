McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Claar Advisors LLC

Claar Advisors LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $827,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

MCD stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.01. The stock had a trading volume of 90,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

