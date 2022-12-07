MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) EVP Sells $90,300.00 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas M. Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Thomas M. Ross sold 14,133 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $79,003.47.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $162,597.26.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $27,875.82.

MXCT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,482. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.59. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 6,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,258,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 158,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,583,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MaxCyte by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

