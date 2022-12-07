MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) EVP Sells $79,003.47 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $79,003.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas M. Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Thomas M. Ross sold 15,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $162,597.26.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82.

MaxCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ MXCT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 303,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,482. The company has a market cap of $550.85 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MaxCyte by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after buying an additional 784,524 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its stake in MaxCyte by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,043,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 657,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,963,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MaxCyte by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,542,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 174,625 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

