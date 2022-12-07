MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) EVP Sells $79,003.47 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Rating) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $79,003.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas M. Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 2nd, Thomas M. Ross sold 15,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 1st, Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $162,597.26.
  • On Tuesday, October 11th, Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82.

MaxCyte Price Performance

NASDAQ MXCT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 303,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,482. The company has a market cap of $550.85 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MaxCyte by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,912,000 after buying an additional 784,524 shares in the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its stake in MaxCyte by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,043,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after purchasing an additional 657,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MaxCyte by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,963,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in MaxCyte by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,542,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 174,625 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

