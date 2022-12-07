MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) EVP Sells $79,003.47 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $79,003.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Thomas M. Ross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 2nd, Thomas M. Ross sold 15,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Thomas M. Ross sold 23,429 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $162,597.26.
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82.
MaxCyte Price Performance
NASDAQ MXCT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 303,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,482. The company has a market cap of $550.85 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $11.56.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
MaxCyte Company Profile
MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxCyte (MXCT)
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.