Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Shares Sold by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,415,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,468 shares during the quarter. Casdin Capital LLC’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Magenta Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ MGTA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. 505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,008. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.92.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

