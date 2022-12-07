Lydia W. Thomas Sells 12,578 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE MWA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

MWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

