Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $465.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $390.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.46.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $370.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $442.50.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.