Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $22.78

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $24.01. Li Auto shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 214,932 shares trading hands.

LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target for the company. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -454.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Li Auto by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

