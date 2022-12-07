Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up to $22.78

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.78, but opened at $24.01. Li Auto shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 214,932 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target for the company. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.
Li Auto Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -454.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.
Institutional Trading of Li Auto
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.
