KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target Raised to €53.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €52.00 ($54.74) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their target price on KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($37.89) to €35.00 ($36.84) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($50.53) to €46.00 ($48.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.
KONE Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.74.
KONE Oyj Company Profile
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
