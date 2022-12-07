Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Knight Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

